Akshay's sweet birthday wish for daughter Nitara

September 26, 2018 12:45 IST

Nitara turned 6 on September 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in Director Shankar's ambitious project 2.0, wished his daughter Nitara a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Akki shared an adorable picture of his lil princess on Instagram and wrote, 'My Baby Girl, you have given me love I didn't know existed.'

'Please don't grow up just yet, I'm not ready for you to swim without me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Mommy Twinkle Khanna also posted a beautiful picture on Instagram and wrote, 'My little baby is growing up so fast'.