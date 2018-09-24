Meet Nurvi Neil Nitin Mukesh

September 24, 2018 12:05 IST

The lovely couple welcomed their first born last week.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay are now proud parents to Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

The actor, who wed Rukmini in February 2017, posted pix of his daughter on Instagram on September 23, Daughter's Day.

Along with the adorable picture, he wrote, 'NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY.'

Nurvi was born on Thursday, September 20, at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

'Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi,' Neil tweeted. 'The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Twitter/Instagram