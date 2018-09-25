September 25, 2018 11:48 IST

From Brahmastra to hanging out with her mentor's twins...

After wrapping the Bulgaria schedule for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai and apparently babysitting Karan Johar's twins, Roohi and Yash.

Karan, who is in Paris for the fashion week in the French capital, shared an adorable picture of Alia and Roohi on his Instagram account and wrote, 'My girls!!!.'

He also shared a cute picture of Yash, captioning it, 'Posing like Papa. Learning early!'

Karan caught up with Korean pop star Kai in Paris.

'With Kpop star at the @gucci show,' KJo posted on Instagram.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram