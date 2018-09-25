Kat and the Khans party

September 25, 2018 09:46 IST

Celebrating 25 years of the body beautiful.

Yasmin Karachiwala's gym Body Image turned 25 and the celebrity trainer hosted w a party for her friends in the industry.

Katrina Kaif, who owes her amazing figure to Yasmin, headed to The House of Tipsy in Bandra, north west Mumbai, to hang out with her pal.

Katrina Kaif.

Isabelle Kaif, Kat's sister.

Evelyn Sharma.

Yasmin Karachiwala.

Laila Khan.

Akansha Ranjan, who turned 25 last week, puts on her party shoes.

Bhavna and Chunky Pandey.

Aftab Shivdasani.

Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.

Georgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend.

Sohail Khan.

Remember Kajol's boyfriend Rahul in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha? That's him, actor Bijay Anand.

Twenty years after the film released in 1998, Anand seen with his wife Sonali Khare, right.

Ashley Rebello.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar