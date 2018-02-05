rediff.com

Like Janhvi Kapoor's red carpet look?

February 05, 2018 14:10 IST

The young actor rocked a floral pant suit by Anamika Khanna to the fashion week.

Janhvi Kapoor accompanied her mother Sridevi to attend Anamika Khanna's show at Lakme Fashion Week.

Kareena Kapoor was the showstopper for the designer's 'Reinventing Nudes' collection.

Besides the showstopper, it was this mother daughter duo who caught everyone's attention.

Both Sridevi and Janhavi wore outfits by Anamika Khanna to the finale.

Take a look at these pictures.

Janhvi and Sridevi Kapoor

Janhvi wore a floral pantsuit with scallopped hem while Sridevi styled her pant sari with an embroidered jacket.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor's look was styled by Tanya Ghavri.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

FULL COVERAGE: Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

Tags: Lakme Fashion Week, Anamika Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sridevi
 

