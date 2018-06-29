PIX: Inside Shloka and Akash Ambani's pre-engagement party

Last updated on: June 29, 2018 12:33 IST

See how Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar stole the show last evening.

One of India's richest industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani got engaged to his friend Shloka Mehta on June 28.

The soon-to-be-married couple hosted a pre-engagement bash in Mumbai, which was attended by close friends and B-Town celebrities.

Presenting some pics from the star-studded event.

To-be bride Shloka Mehta wore a pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and statement jewellery from the designer's collection. Akash complemented Shloka in a purple bandhgala, paired with a white churidhar. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

When Shloka entered the Ambani residence Antilia, she was dressed in a golden Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga. She completed the look with an off-shoulder choli and diamond jewellery. Shloka later changed into a pink lehenga. Drape artist Dolly Jain shared this picture, above, of Shloka.

Photograph: Courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram

Shloka's future sister-in-law Isha Ambani was styled in a blush pink separates by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Shloka gets clicked with Isha and her sister Diya Mehta, as the trio flaunted their bespoke Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehengas.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra walked in with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. The Quantico actor dazzled in a red sari with a champagne gold border. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Shah Rukh Khan attended the function with wife Gauri, who cut an impressive figure in a stunning applique anarkali designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Pretty in a pink! Alia Bhatt opted for a sari by Manish Malhotra, which she paired with a matching cutout blouse.

Karan Johar looked dapper in a red bandhgala.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived with buddy Ayan Mukherjee.

Sachin Tendulkar colour co-ordinated his kurta to match wife Anjali's red silk sari.