The one career advice Katrina gave sister Isabelle Kaif

May 08, 2018 08:03 IST

Model and actor Isabelle Kaif talks about how sister Katrina inspires her at work.

All photographs: Taras Taraporvala for GQ India's May 2018 issue

When you have a sister like Katrina Kaif, you don't need to look for a mentor elsewhere.

Isabelle Kaif, who was announced Lakme face of the year earlier this year, will make her Bollywood debut with Sooraj Pancholi.

The 32-yr-old actor-model never misses an opportunity to talk about how her sister Katrina Kaif inspires her.

Like Isabelle, Katrina too had started her career with Lakme -- the latter was Lakme's fresh face of the year.

In an interview to Anita Aikara/Rediff.com, Isabelle said: "She (Katrina) is a great role model to look up to."

If Isabelle is learning from her inspiration, it is definitely showing in her latest photoshoot for GQ India.

Isabelle told GQ India about the best advice Katrina gave her.

"To not get caught up in the hectic nature of the work. To take it day by day, and to give my best every day," Isabelle told the magazine.

Isabelle said she is envious of people who are tall.

In fact, height is the first thing she'd notice in a guy, besides his confidence. 'Because I’m very short,' the model actor told GQ India.

"Katrina’s 5’10”, I’ve got another sister who’s 6 feet tall! So, I’m a little insecure about my height," Kaif added.