Priyanka's heartfelt message for friend Meghan Markle

May 20, 2018 09:11 IST

The actor shared an emotional note on Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a tour of Windsor in the grand Ascot Landau carriage. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was among the guests invited at the Royal wedding, penned a heartfelt note for her friend Meghan Markle and said it was an emotional moment for her to see the couple exchange their wedding vows at the Windsor Castle.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday night to share few photographs of the couple.

She wrote: 'Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today.

'You my friend were the epitome of grace, love and beauty.

'Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope.

'Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.

'Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always,' she said.

Priyanka Chopra along with Meghan's co-star from her hit show Suits Abigail Spencer arrive at Windsor for the Royal Wedding. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Priyanka sported a lilac Vivienne Westwood dress suit and fascinator at the wedding.

She was among the high-profile guests which included Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Carey Mulligan.

Tennis star Serena Williams and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson were also present.