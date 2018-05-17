Royal wedding dresses from around the world

May 17, 2018 15:41 IST

Will Meghan Markle's wedding dress match up to these?

There's a lot of speculation about the gown Meghan Markle will wear when she marries Prince Harry on Saturday.

According to the royal officials, the dress will be kept a secret until the moment Meghan arrives at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

As we wait for more details about her wedding gown, let's take a trip down memory lane and look at what the brides wore to their royal weddings.

Tomorrow we'll bring you Part 2 of the series.

Photograph: Mal Langsdon/Reuters

Diana's ivory silk taffeta and antique lace dress -- with puffed sleeves and a huge train behind her --is definitely one of the most iconic wedding gowns of all time.

The dress reportedly cost £9,000 and was adorned with 10,000 pearls.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

White wedding dresses are traditional in Britain. However when Camilla Parker Bowles, who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall on their marriage, married Prince Charles, she opted for a pale blue and gold coat worn over a matching chiffon dress designed by Robinson Valentine.

Photograph: Hugo Burnand/Reuters

As Kate Middleton sailed down the aisle at her fairy tale wedding to Prince William, all eyes were on her Alexander McQueen gown.

Her ivory and white satin ensemble was truly resplendent, with French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace adorning the bodice, skirt and underskirt.

The outfit was complemented by a silk tulle veil, trimmed with hand-embroidered flowers and crowned with a Cartier 'halo' tiara, which the Queen lent her granddaughter-in-law for the occasion.

Photograph: Joel Ryan/Reuters

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco depart from the Monaco palace after their religious wedding ceremony in Monaco on July 2, 2011.

The princess was dressed in a simple Armani gown, embellished with subtle embroidery.

Photograph: Claudio Bresciani/Reuters

Swedish Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist are pictured during their wedding in the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden, June 13, 2015.

While she chose a simple lacy dress by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt for the occasion, Princess Sophia made sure she accentuated the look with her smile.

Photograph: Leif R Jansson/Scanpix/Reuters

Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill smile as they leave the royal church after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm June 8, 2013.

The princess walked down the aisle in a bespoke lace dress designed by Valentino.

Made of silk and Chantilly lace, the dress had a four-metre train and a six-metre veil covered with lace flowers and silk tulle.

Photograph: Ali Jarekji/Reuters

Jordan's crown Prince Abdullah with his Palestinian-Jordanian bride Rania el-Yassin, during their wedding reception at the Royal Palace in Amman June 10.

Queen Raina was dressed in a short-sleeved gown, which was accented with gold embroidery.