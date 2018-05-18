Meghan Markle's secret is out!

Last updated on: May 18, 2018 15:51 IST

Good friend and True Blood actor Janina Gavankar spill the beans!

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Before deleting her social media account, Meghan Markle put up a post commemorating her 15-year friendship with True Blood actor Janina Gavankar.

She wrote, 'Oh! How I love seeing my long time friend @janina. I just did the math -- did we become friends 15 years ago?!? Whoa.'

15 years seems like a really long time and it goes without saying that Janina is among the few people who know Meghan really well.

In an interview with Good Morning America, she revealed what kind of a person Meghan is. Scroll down to find out more!

1. Meghan is effervescent, talented and clearly brilliant

Meghan is seen here in a candid conversation with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Photograph: Rediff archives

2. 'She's such a magnetic person.'

'With over a decade of friendship, my State of the Union hang times with @meghanmarkle are so cherished,' Gavankar captioned this pic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janina Gavankar/Instagram

3. She is hilarious

'This is what it's like to FaceTime @meghanmarkle. According to Gavankar, 'she'll make you crack up'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janina Gavankar/Instagram

4. She is low maintenance too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Lucky Prince Harry :)

'Harry invited Meghan to Botswana, and it was very obvious for her that she didn't need anything,' revealed Gavankar. 'She (Meghan) could just go and help with the work.

'They were staying in a tent with nothing,' she continued, 'and just had each other.'

'They fell in love with nothing around them -- no frills, no bells and whistles.

'All they had was each other, doing good work in a place where nobody was watching them.

'They did that separately. Imagine what they can do together.'

>> When Harry weds Meghan