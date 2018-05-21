rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hello world! Chrissy and John introduce second child

Hello world! Chrissy and John introduce second child

May 21, 2018 15:30 IST

The couple shared his photograph and announced his name on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share 1st pic of baby boy Miles

'Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens,' John Legend captioned the picture. Photograph: Kind courtesy John Legend/Instagram

New parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share an adorable first picture of their baby boy.

The couple took even shared the name of the newborn.

'Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens -- We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,' the proud mom wrote on Instagram.

'Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Ahead of attending the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, John told E! why he named their son Miles.

'We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history to it,” Legend said.

The singer was referencing civil rights activist and singer Nina Simone.

'Miles is, of course, the same name as the great Miles Davis (American jazz trumpeter),' Legend said.

Last week, Chrissy took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the couple's first son. 'Somebody's herrrrrrre!' she had tweeted with a series of baby bottle emojis.

Teigen and Legend's elder daughter Luna Simone is two.

 

AGENCIES
Tags: John Legend, Miles Theodore Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens, Nina Simone
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use