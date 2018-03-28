rediff.com

PICS: Kylie Jenner debuts post-pregnancy body

PICS: Kylie Jenner debuts post-pregnancy body

March 28, 2018 10:43 IST

The television personality uploaded a pic of her post-baby body, which has upset fans.

Kylie Jenner

Photographs: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It has been seven week since Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi.

And while new mothers across the globe take months to shed the post-pregnancy weight, the reality star seems to have snapped back really fast!

Kylie, who has been updating fans with pics of her newborn daughter, flaunted her post-pregnancy tummy on Snapchat. 

Dressed in leggings and a black hoodie, she revealed her toned abs in the video captioned, 'Goals!'

While it is commendable that in just seven week since Stormi's birth, Kylie has managed to achieve such a flat tummy, fans don't seem very pleased with the video.

'It's called surgery everyone!! We all live in the real world,' wrote a follower.

'That is surgery ,stop telling these young people lies,' added another follower.

According to Kylie's Instagram feed, the secret behind her trim stomach is waist training.

'My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package' she captioned a photograph of herself wearing a postpartum snapback trainer.

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul also shared first selfies with her daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to post some black and white pictures with her six-week-old baby.

The post, reportedly, garnered nearly five million likes in its first hour.

She simply captioned the selfies with, 'stormiiiiiiii!'

(With inputs from ANI)

Kylie

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Kylie Jenner, Instagram, Stormi, ANI, Travis Scott
 

