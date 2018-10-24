This woman got into the best shape of her life post 40!

Last updated on: October 24, 2018 11:05 IST

Kelly Daymond transformed her body after the age of 40.

She was a regular mom until four years ago, when Kelly Daymond decided to turn her life around.

Kelly was going through a beautiful phase -- motherhood -- and her daughter was just a year old.

IMAGE: This pic was taken four years ago. Photographs: Courtesy Kelly Daymond/Instagram

But after having gained 19 kilos during her pregnancy, she felt that it was time to focus on adopting a healthy living.

IMAGE: Back in April 2016, when Kelly lost 19 kilos post her pregnancy she posted this pic.

'Here's a pic of me just 17 months ago and 19 kilos heavier than my usual weight.

'Although I managed to get back to my pre-pregnancy weight and a happy bikini shape just a few months later, I recently decided to take my body to the next level and get on stage again.

'I have to admit, it's been a lot harder with a baby!' she revealed back then in April 2016.

IMAGE: Before and after! The left pic was taken in May 2017, and the right pic was taken exactly a year later. 'It wasn't until I put these pics together I really knew my amount of progress!' wrote Kelly.

Two years later, she seems to have achieved the impossible. Want to see what she looks like today? Scroll down to take a look!

IMAGE: Meet the new fitness model.

IMAGE: Can you guess that she's 45?

IMAGE: Kelly has been inspiring her Instagram followers to eat clean and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

IMAGE: This pic was taken during a recent fitness beauty event. Kelly made it to the Top 10 in the fitness +35 category.

'I'm pretty happy with the result after realising a few factors,' she wrote.

'Although I'm used to higher placings, I looked and performed my best.

'The main thing I wanted to achieve was to walk away not feeling disappointed with my stage performance or condition. The rest was out of my control.

'PLUS! I mustn't forget, I have 10 years on a lot of these girls! I'll be 45 this weekend and I'm a mum to a nearly 4-year-old girl.

'So I think I'm doing pretty well being able to stand strong in such a line up.'

IMAGE: 'Today is another day closer to showing what I’ve been working on over the last 4 months,' she revealed on Instagram.