Revealed! The secret to Vaani's sculpted arms

Last updated on: October 19, 2018 18:34 IST

The Befikre actor's workout pics are all the motivation you will need.

Did you know that Vaani Kapoor weighed over 70 kilos before she became a model?

Five years ago, in 2013, in a candid interview with Mid-Day, the Befikre actor talked about how she became a model.

'I remember when I went to the agency for an interview, the CEO said, 'You're pleasantly plum. But to be a model you need to lose weight and get rid of your braces.

'They signed me on and I lost the weight and the braces.

'I continued as a model for three years, met good people and I was able to pay my bills,' the actor revealed in the interview.

If you have been following her on Instagram, you'd be surprised to know how she stays so fit.

From a 'plump' Delhi girl to a fit Bolly actor, look at her gorgeous transformation! Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Notice her fab abs? Surprisingly, Vaani isn't a fitness freak like her peers. She hits the gym only when she feels bloated, she told the Hindustan Times

Some days ago, she gave us fitness lessons and even came up with a new word: 'NAMASLAY'. Scroll down to see what it means.

Vaani posted a series of photographs of her indulging in yoga poses and captioned it: NAMASLAY!

In an interview to the Times of India, the 30-yr-old had revealed that she doesn't believe in diets.

'I am a big foodie, so I don't diet at all. Though, I eat everything in moderation and drink a lot of water,' she told the TOI.

Does Vaani's diet secrets and lean mean bod inspire you to hit the gym? Don't forget to tell us.