PIX: Can you flex and bend like Bhagyashree?

The coy Maine Pyar Kiya actor is giving us fitness goals with her power-packed workout videos and lessons.

It's almost three decades since actor Bhagyashree charmed her way into Bollywood and our hearts with Maine Pyar Kiya.

She bid goodbye to films post her marriage. But at 49, Bhagyashree's career is anything from over.

According to her website, she's a nutritionist and wellness expert certified by the AFPA accredited by American Association of Drugless Practitioners, American Naturopathic Medical Accreditation Board and American Holistic Health Association.

The actor was diagnosed with calcification of shoulder on the rotator cuff.

"When I suffered from calcification of my shoulder and subacromial bursitis of rotator cuff I was told undoubtedly that I would require a surgery. Frightened of being incapacitated, I chose to seek alternative therapy and succeeded," the actor wrote on her blog in November 2017.

In January 2017, the actor took charge of her health and within a year, has managed to reverse the effects. She combined healthy eating with different workout styles quad training, lunges and yoga to improve her overall body.

"Prompted by my own journey of holistic healing methods via nutrition and simple exercise, I wanted to learn more. I was intrigued by the phenomena of alternative healing therapy. The possibility of challenging one’s worst fears and turning them around by understanding their triggers was fascinating," Bhagyashree shared in her blog post.

The results of Bhagyashree's workout are stunning.

Don't believe us? Take a look at these photographs.

"It's a journey I undertook a year ago. To better my health through food and fitness," the actor turned wellness coach wrote on Instagram.

"I may not be the best but I'm better today than I was yesterday.

"I do what I love, laugh like a child, follow my passion, travel the world, eat to satisfy my tastebuds, live life the way I deem fit and choose to spread happiness around me."

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree shared this image of her performing Arjun's arrow and wrote: " It's all about focusing on the present to achieve your goals."

Sharing the importance of stretching, she says, " Allow the movements to flow like poetry in motion."

It is hard not to be amazed by her flexibility. This yogawheel stretch she says helps open the thorasic cage and helps your back.

Muscles don't make you look manly, she insists. They make you strong, she says.