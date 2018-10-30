Sonal Chauhan looks like an absolute dream

October 30, 2018 11:01 IST

Dressed in a breathtaking crystal and sequinned gown, showstopper Sonal Chauhan looked surreal as she walked the ramp for Sneha Parekh at The Wedding Junction.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sonal Chauhan's gown was so beautiful that it could take your breath away!

With her hair worn loose and her lips painted red, the actor looked effortless as she strode the ramp.

The pink gown with intricate embroidery looked stunning and elegant...

...and it had an attached tail with added to its charm.

The collection had several dresses fit to be worn at cocktails...

...traditional wedding parties and the sangeet.

The designer played around with out-of-the-box colours, not usually worn by brides on their wedding day.

A model showcases an off-white creation with gold work.

Models flaunt the lovely silhouettes under the spotlight.

Designer Sneha Parekh with her showstopper.