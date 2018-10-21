It's true! Deepika, Ranveer to marry in Nov

October 21, 2018 17:14 IST

Deepika and Ranveer have apparently chosen Lake Como, Italy, as the wedding destination.

Photograph: Abhijit Mhamunkar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding plans have been doing the rounds for a while now.

On Sunday, Deepu, 32, and Ranveer, 33, took to social media to confirm their shaadi plans with a swoon-worthy invite.

The card read:

'With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

'We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

'Lots of love,

'Deepika and Ranveer'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Twitter

Like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika and Ranveer have apparently chosen Italy as the wedding destination.

Lake Como, where George Clooney has a home and where Neeta and Mukesh Ambani recently hosted their daughter Isha's engagement ceremony, is the likely location.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which releases in December, and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boys.

Deepika doesn't have any film on hand other than a cameo as herself in Aanand L Rai's em>Zero. Baby plans already, Deepu?

Congratulations to Ujwala and Prakash Padukone, the bride-to-be's parents, and Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavani, Ranveer's folks.