Like Yami Gautam's new look? Vote now!

Last updated on: October 07, 2018 11:23 IST

She is sporting a chic new hairstyle.

Photographs: @yamigautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam debuts a new hair change as she sports bangs on Filmfare's October edition.

The actor, who is well-known for her straight hair, had recently opted for a classy short bob.

However, with her latest look in Filmfare, she has once again switched things up, and this time, it's another chic look.

Styled by Akshay Tyagi, Yami has unleashed her flirtatious side for the fun shoot.

She shared pics of her new hair do on Instagram. Take a look!

'Love does come in contrasting shades.'

'Yellow reflects the glow of heart and dreams, let it beat.'

