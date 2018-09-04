Meet the red carpet darlings

September 04, 2018 13:52 IST

They came dressed in their red silhouettes and charmed on the red carpet.

Presenting the style icons who won fashion in red at the Venice Film Festival.

Take a look!

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Red alert! Giulia De Lellis enchanted all in a fiery red off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

With her hair worn loose and beige heels, the fashion influencer was a head-turner on the red carpet.

Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Dakota Johnson charmed in an off-shoulder red gown.

She was cuteness overload in a Christian Dior strapless dress, which she matched beautifully with red heels.

Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Actor Fabrizia Sacchi chose a lace gown for the red carpet and made a lasting impression.

Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Actor Tilda Swinton in a knit gown is probably the best thing we have seen all day.

The column dress has a structured high neck with ruffled detailing.

Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Italian designer Donatella Versace, who is known to make women look sexy, chose a red gown with an asymmetrical neck.

We can't decide what's hotter: the red gown or those stunning heels on her feet.

Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Looks like the Cinderella gown got a modern twist!

Actor Hannah Gross exuded pure style as she arrived in a red ballroom gown with black detailing.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Want to make a lasting impression on the red carpet?

Then you can go for a sheer dress like this one!

Photograph: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

You can never go wrong in a red structured gown, can you?

Romanian-Italian actor and model Madalina Ghenea commanded attention on the red carpet as she flashed ample cleavage.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Not sure of carrying off an all-red look?

Then model Bianca Balti has some fashion inspiration for you.

She paired her red asymmetrical gown with a white shirt and matching heels, and won fashion instantly.

Photograph: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Take a cue from actor Eleonora Belcamino on how to rock a red off-shoulder gown.

With her lips painted red and bare minimal accessories, Eleonora let her dress do the talking.

Photograph: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Stefania Rocca walked the red carpet ahead of the The Sisters Brothers screening in a full-length red gown.

Being dressed from head-to-toe in red is not such a boring idea after all!

Lead photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images