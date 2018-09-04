Meet the red carpet darlings

They came dressed in their red silhouettes and charmed on the red carpet.
Presenting the style icons who won fashion in red at the Venice Film Festival.
Take a look!
Red alert! Giulia De Lellis enchanted all in a fiery red off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.
With her hair worn loose and beige heels, the fashion influencer was a head-turner on the red carpet.
Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters
Dakota Johnson charmed in an off-shoulder red gown.
She was cuteness overload in a Christian Dior strapless dress, which she matched beautifully with red heels.
Actor Fabrizia Sacchi chose a lace gown for the red carpet and made a lasting impression.
Actor Tilda Swinton in a knit gown is probably the best thing we have seen all day.
The column dress has a structured high neck with ruffled detailing.
Italian designer Donatella Versace, who is known to make women look sexy, chose a red gown with an asymmetrical neck.
We can't decide what's hotter: the red gown or those stunning heels on her feet.
Looks like the Cinderella gown got a modern twist!
Actor Hannah Gross exuded pure style as she arrived in a red ballroom gown with black detailing.
Want to make a lasting impression on the red carpet?
Then you can go for a sheer dress like this one!
You can never go wrong in a red structured gown, can you?
Romanian-Italian actor and model Madalina Ghenea commanded attention on the red carpet as she flashed ample cleavage.
Not sure of carrying off an all-red look?
Then model Bianca Balti has some fashion inspiration for you.
She paired her red asymmetrical gown with a white shirt and matching heels, and won fashion instantly.
Take a cue from actor Eleonora Belcamino on how to rock a red off-shoulder gown.
With her lips painted red and bare minimal accessories, Eleonora let her dress do the talking.
Stefania Rocca walked the red carpet ahead of the The Sisters Brothers screening in a full-length red gown.
Being dressed from head-to-toe in red is not such a boring idea after all!
Lead photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
this
Comment
article