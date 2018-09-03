Janhvi puts a sexy spin on powersuits

Last updated on: September 03, 2018 10:48 IST

The actor teamed an embroidered bustier with tuxedo trousers and won fashion on the cover of Grazia.

Photographs: Courtesy Grazia/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is Grazia's covergirl for the month of September.

Titled 'Girl Rising', the cover features the young star in trendy Louis Vuitton separates.

Styled by Pasham Alwani, fashion photographer Mickey Wong has shot the cover.

In an interview with the mag, Janhvi revealed how she got into movies: 'I've travelled with my parents on set when they were shooting and dinner table conversations have constantly revolved around films.

But it was never imposed on me; I was just so consumed by my passion for it.

'I've always felt thirsty for new feelings, new visuals and new smells.'

Commenting on her acting skills, she added, 'When I'm playing a character I extract myself completely from that role, it needs to be less technical with a certain sense of vulnerability.'