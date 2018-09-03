rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Janhvi puts a sexy spin on powersuits

Janhvi puts a sexy spin on powersuits

Last updated on: September 03, 2018 10:48 IST

The actor teamed an embroidered bustier with tuxedo trousers and won fashion on the cover of Grazia.

Janhvi

Photographs: Courtesy Grazia/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is Grazia's covergirl for the month of September. 

Titled 'Girl Rising', the cover features the young star in trendy Louis Vuitton separates.

Styled by Pasham Alwani, fashion photographer Mickey Wong has shot the cover. 

In an interview with the mag, Janhvi revealed how she got into movies: 'I've travelled with my parents on set when they were shooting and dinner table conversations have constantly revolved around films.

But it was never imposed on me; I was just so consumed by my passion for it.

'I've always felt thirsty for new feelings, new visuals and new smells.'

Commenting on her acting skills, she added, 'When I'm playing a character I extract myself completely from that role, it needs to be less technical with a certain sense of vulnerability.'

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Janhvi Kapoor, Pasham Alwani, Mickey Wong, Louis Vuitton, Grazia
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use