Whoa! Does Padma Lakshmi actually age

Last updated on: September 07, 2018 11:55 IST

The Top Chef host, who turned 48, seems to be getting hotter with age.

In two years Padma Lakshmi will turn 50, but age is just a number for her.

In a bikini pic that Padma posted recently, she looks hotter than ever.

'I feel better about my body now,' she revealed in an Instagram post.

Here's looking at some of her best swimsuit moments (and some pics of her sweating it out in the gym).

Red hot! Padma Laksmi flaunts her incredible figure in a two-piece. It feels that Padma hasn't aged a day. Photographs: Courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

She believes in 'eating well and busting her butt in the gym.'

The secret to her youthful look is her diet.

'I think the reason people don't believe I am the age that I am is because I always ate well in my 20s. What you eat shows up on your skin, on your hair, on your nail (and) on the whites of your eyes. People don't realise that,' she told People magazine.

Kudos to her for rocking a two-piece at 48.

Pilates and squats...the exercise that goes into such a perfect bod.



Padma turning heads in a blue swimsuit. This is probably her hottest bikini moment of the year.



She took us down memory lane with a throwback pic of her childhood. 'I think we took this picture at K-Mart. I remember not wanting to do it and that weird look is because they kept asking me to say 'cheese.' I'm not sure what this fake rose was about, but I remember being *really* into those shell earrings. In the 80s puka shells were all the rage. These were dyed an unnatural purple but at least they matched my rose,' she wrote on Instagram.