Revealed! Who is Nargis Fakhri's Mr Perfect?

Last updated on: August 30, 2018 13:50 IST

The actor talks about what makes a man look handsome and sexy.

Nargis Fakhri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Matt Alonzo for Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri has been roped in to promote an Italian clothing brand.

The actor will be seen in a commercial for Cadini, a shirting and suiting label, which is launching in India.

The soon-to-be released advertisement features Nargis Fakhri romancing a man who she believes has a classy taste in fashion.

Watch the video below to hear Nargis talk about the qualities that make a man look desirable.

 

 Lead image used for representational purposes only.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Nargis Fakhri, Mr Perfect, India, Cadini
 

