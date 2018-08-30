Revealed! Who is Nargis Fakhri's Mr Perfect?

Last updated on: August 30, 2018 13:50 IST

The actor talks about what makes a man look handsome and sexy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Matt Alonzo for Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri has been roped in to promote an Italian clothing brand.

The actor will be seen in a commercial for Cadini, a shirting and suiting label, which is launching in India.

The soon-to-be released advertisement features Nargis Fakhri romancing a man who she believes has a classy taste in fashion.

Watch the video below to hear Nargis talk about the qualities that make a man look desirable.

Lead image used for representational purposes only.