Revealed! Who is Nargis Fakhri's Mr Perfect?

The actor talks about what makes a man look handsome and sexy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Matt Alonzo for Nargis Fakhri/Instagram
Nargis Fakhri has been roped in to promote an Italian clothing brand.
The actor will be seen in a commercial for Cadini, a shirting and suiting label, which is launching in India.
The soon-to-be released advertisement features Nargis Fakhri romancing a man who she believes has a classy taste in fashion.
Watch the video below to hear Nargis talk about the qualities that make a man look desirable.
Lead image used for representational purposes only.
