Pix: Neymar's girl wore the riskiest gown to Venice

Last updated on: September 03, 2018 16:40 IST

Don't miss the gorgeous, daring looks from the ongoing Venice Film Festival's red carpet.



The 23-yr-old model, we can safely say, managed to flaunt her vagina cleavage in style. Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Marquezine ensured all eyes were on her when she turned up in a champagne Ralph and Russo gown with a daring slit and train.The 23-yr-old model, we can safely say, managed to flaunt her

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez who is dating Christiano Ronaldo strutted down in this black sheer and lace slit dress.

The 24-yr-old model mum amped her look with minimal accessories from Twinset and silver heels. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

In a sea of blacks and reds, Irina Shayk dazzled in her strappy gold fishcut gown from Donatella Versace.

The Russian supermodel attended the festival with designer Donatella Versace who picked red. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Spanish model Ana Moya Calzado looked splendid in her cleavage-baring sleeveless slit dress.

Her strappy shoes and accessories are fab too. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Italian beauty Bianca Balti experimented with a fancy red ruffled skirt which she aptly paired with a collared white shirt. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart made heads turn in this silver midi by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini which featured a bold cutout (not seen) at the back. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

We also saw Sara Sampaio and Barbara Palvin walk together on the red carpet.

While Sara wore a backless embroidered gown, Palvin kept it simple in a black and white offshoulder outfit. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin's black and blue netted dress was another highlight at the festival.

The model's figure embracing dress had a plunging neckline with scalloped detailing. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lead image: Kind courtesy Jaeger-LeCoultre/Instagram