Hot alert! Model Irina Shayk demands your attention

August 29, 2018 11:14 IST

The model caught our attention in a red dress with a plunging neckline on the cover of Vogue Spain.

Photograph: Courtesy Vogue Spain/Instagram

The month of August is about to end, and we have a splendid reason to kick-start September with a bang!

Model Irina Shayk sizzles on the cover of Vogue Spain's September edition in a gorgeous floor-sweeping Gucci gown.

With ample cleavage on show and rocking a short bob, the 32-year-old model cuts a sensual figure on the cover.

'The star of a great number of fashion and artistic creations!' Vogue captioned the cover.

'The September issue of #Vogue30 celebrates our anniversary loaded with figures and good fashion wishes. A spectacular@irinashayk portrayed by @giampaolosgura with a style of @juancebrian that evokes the eighties and also the chromatic code of the anniversary party,' wrote Eugenia de la Torriente, editor-in-chief of the mag on her Instagram page.

Lead photograph: Courtesy Irina Shayk/Instagram