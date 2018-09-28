Ouch! Deepika ditches Ranveer on the red carpet

Last updated on: September 28, 2018 10:28 IST

All the best looks from the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

GQ is back with its annual soiree. However, this year was special as it marked GQ's 10th anniversary in India.

Dressed to the T, B-Town celebs descended on the red carpet.

Check out our pick of the best-dressed men and women from the evening.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Want to know how to wear leather pants like a total boss babe? Look no further than Deepika Padukone who owned the red carpet in black-and-white separates.

The winner of the Creative Personality Award, Deepika posed on the red carpet with Karan Johar, who looked chic in a printed blazer, paired with a black shirt and matching pants.

Sonakshi Sinha gave us serious party vibes in this shimmering, metallic, figure-hugging number.

Winner of the Outstanding Achievement title, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in black separates.

Saif Ali Khan was presented the Go Style Legend Award. He channeled the nawab look on the red carpet.

This is what happened when Director of the Year Raju Hirani bumped into Actor of the Year Nawazuddin Siddiqui.