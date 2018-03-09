rediff.com

Sexy or cute? Disha Patani's summer style

March 09, 2018 12:18 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

The GOOD

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is giving us summer vibes with her gorgeous striped pink off-shoulder dress. The actor completed the look with baby pink sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Kangana Ranaut

Whoever said that you can't wear two prints together needs to think again. Kangana Ranaut paired an off-shoulder top with a printed maroon skirt and won fashion over. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty

Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty on how to look refreshingly stylish in a sari. The actor completed the look with jhumkas and flowers on her hair.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

 

Shruti Hasaan

Shruti Haasan packed a punch in a metallic pink pleated skirt with a black sweat shirt and matching gladiators. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreeja Rajgopal/Instagram

 

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is bringing velvet back in vogue with her pretty anarkali. It's cute how her hair streaks match the embroidery on the sleeves of her kurta.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur wore a grey asymmetrical sari and we just can't stop gushing over it. She completed the look with a lace off-shoulder blouse and lovely chandelier earrings.
Photograph: Kind couretsy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram 

 

The BAD

Genelia D'Souza

It's good to see Genelia back after long. But one wonders what was she thinking when she thought about wearing these hideous separates. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

 

The UGLY

Daisy Shah

We can't stop thinking how Daisy Shah got into this really stiff gown that makes her look like the Oscars statue!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Jani/Instagram

 

Ileana D'Cruz

It's nice to think out of the box, but we think flared pants are so passe. As for the asymmetrical jacket, it belongs to the 80s. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
