Sexy or cute? Disha Patani's summer style

March 09, 2018 12:18 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

The GOOD

Disha Patani is giving us summer vibes with her gorgeous striped pink off-shoulder dress. The actor completed the look with baby pink sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram



Whoever said that you can't wear two prints together needs to think again. Kangana Ranaut paired an off-shoulder top with a printed maroon skirt and won fashion over.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram



Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty on how to look refreshingly stylish in a sari. The actor completed the look with jhumkas and flowers on her hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram



Shruti Haasan packed a punch in a metallic pink pleated skirt with a black sweat shirt and matching gladiators.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreeja Rajgopal/Instagram



Pooja Bhatt is bringing velvet back in vogue with her pretty anarkali. It's cute how her hair streaks match the embroidery on the sleeves of her kurta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar



Nimrat Kaur wore a grey asymmetrical sari and we just can't stop gushing over it. She completed the look with a lace off-shoulder blouse and lovely chandelier earrings.

Photograph: Kind couretsy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

The BAD

It's good to see Genelia back after long. But one wonders what was she thinking when she thought about wearing these hideous separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

The UGLY

We can't stop thinking how Daisy Shah got into this really stiff gown that makes her look like the Oscars statue!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Jani/Instagram

It's nice to think out of the box, but we think flared pants are so passe. As for the asymmetrical jacket, it belongs to the 80s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram