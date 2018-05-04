rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Janhvi wore mom Sridevi's sari to the National Awards

Why Janhvi wore mom Sridevi's sari to the National Awards

Last updated on: May 05, 2018 10:02 IST

A daughter's thoughtful tribute to her late mother.

All eyes were on the Kapoor family -- Boney, Janhvi and Khushi -- as they stepped on stage to receive the National award for late actor Sridevi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

As President Ram Nath Kovind presented the best actress award posthumously for Sridevi's performance in Mom, one couldn't help notice what Janhvi was wearing.

A few hours earlier, designer Manish Malhotra shared a post on Instagram congratulating the late actor.

He also mentioned the special sari Janhvi was wearing to the 65th National Awards Ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's saree to 65th National Awards

'The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to Receive Sridevi Ma’am’s Much Deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom’
'An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life’s ... #jhanvikapoor in her Mom s personel Saree for this emotional and precious moment,' designer Manish Malhotra posted about this photo.
Scroll down to see Sridevi wearing the sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's saree to 65th National Awards

Late actor Sridevi wore the pink and cream silk sari to Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding in 2012  Photograph: Rediff Archives.

Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's saree to 65th National Awards

Meanwhile Khushi Kapoor wore this grey and pink half sari with a maroon blouse to the awards ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Tags: Janhvi, Meanwhile Khushi Kapoor, Ram Charan Teja, Boney
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use