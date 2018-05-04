Why Janhvi wore mom Sridevi's sari to the National Awards

Last updated on: May 05, 2018 10:02 IST

A daughter's thoughtful tribute to her late mother.

All eyes were on the Kapoor family -- Boney, Janhvi and Khushi -- as they stepped on stage to receive the National award for late actor Sridevi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

As President Ram Nath Kovind presented the best actress award posthumously for Sridevi's performance in Mom, one couldn't help notice what Janhvi was wearing.

A few hours earlier, designer Manish Malhotra shared a post on Instagram congratulating the late actor.

He also mentioned the special sari Janhvi was wearing to the 65th National Awards Ceremony.

'The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to Receive Sridevi Ma’am’s Much Deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom’

'An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life’s ... #jhanvikapoor in her Mom s personel Saree for this emotional and precious moment,' designer Manish Malhotra posted about this photo.

Scroll down to see Sridevi wearing the sari.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding in 2012 Photograph: Rediff Archives. Late actor Sridevi wore the pink and cream silk sari to Telugu actor