PIX: 6 stylish ways to flaunt your summer style

March 18, 2018 10:32 IST

Because summer is already upon us!

What's summer without a good dose of fashion? It's also the best time of the year to flaunt your breezy dresses.

At the Amazon India Fashion Week, designer Anupumaa Dayal, who presented her latest collection, demonstrated how to wear prints and colours this summer.

Presenting the best looks from her collection. It's all the inspiration you'll ever need this season.

A white dress is the staple for the season. Team it with a halter neck bra and you are set for a beach party.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Facebook

You can never go wrong with prints and this could well be termed as the freshest summer style in town.

This summer give a huge nod of approval to asymmetrical styles, tassels and exaggerated sleeves.

The summer dress we are dying to include in our wardrobe. Isn't it cute? Don't miss the earrings!

This model's sunshine yellow strapless dress is so stylish that we need it in our closet right now.

Yellow is clearly the colour of the season. Be it dresses or kurtas paired with funky churidars, make sure you have at least one yellow outfit.

Take a bow Anupumaa Dayal for the ultimate summer inspiration :)