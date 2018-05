Last updated on: May 23, 2018 16:13 IST

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex chose Kate's favourite designers for her first royal outing post marriage. While she did look splendid, it's hard to ignore all the inspiration she took from the Duchess of Cambridge.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Scroll down to take a look at what Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore to The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace.