Daring celeb styles: Neetu, Disha rock the red carpet

Last updated on: February 16, 2018 16:36 IST

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Malaika Arora Khan, we bring you all the good, bad and ugly looks from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

Take a look!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like she had stepped out of a fairy tale. While the gown looked beautiful, we're not sure if it was a good decision to completely ditch accessories.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Neetu Chandra pulled all stops to be the cynosure of all eyes.

Surveen Chawla put her fashion foot forward in a red gown with a thigh-high slit.

It was a chic look for Malaika Arora Khan, who paired her one-shoulder midnight blue gown with exquisite jewellery and dramatic eyes.

Sheer and nude are not such a bad combination, and Disha Patani is the proof!

If only Shibani Dandekar would have combed her hair and ditched those hideous platform heels, this would have been a winning look.

Adah Sharma unveiled her wild side with bleached hair and knee-length denim boots.

Aditi Rao Hydari could well be mistaken for a damsel in distress in white.

Masaba Gupta wore kimono-inspired separates and she won fashion instantly.

Masaba was soon joined by Kiara Advani, who looked like she was on her way to a fancy dress competition.

Zarine Khan looked glamorous in beige, but what's the constipated look!

Shama Sikander's cleavage plunging, thigh-high slit gown was the object of envy on the red carpet.

Kriti Kharbanda's ruffled gown was too cute to handle.

We end with Sangeeta Bijlani, who was probably the only one in a sari on the red carpet.