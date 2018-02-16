rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Daring celeb styles: Neetu, Disha rock the red carpet

Daring celeb styles: Neetu, Disha rock the red carpet

Last updated on: February 16, 2018 16:36 IST

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Malaika Arora Khan, we bring you all the good, bad and ugly looks from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

Take a look! 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like she had stepped out of a fairy tale. While the gown looked beautiful, we're not sure if it was a good decision to completely ditch accessories. 
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra pulled all stops to be the cynosure of all eyes. 

 

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla put her fashion foot forward in a red gown with a thigh-high slit.

 

Malaika Arora Khan

It was a chic look for Malaika Arora Khan, who paired her one-shoulder midnight blue gown with exquisite jewellery and dramatic eyes. 

 

Disha Patani

Sheer and nude are not such a bad combination, and Disha Patani is the proof!

 

Shibani Dandekar

If only Shibani Dandekar would have combed her hair and ditched those hideous platform heels, this would have been a winning look.

 

Nykaa

Adah Sharma unveiled her wild side with bleached hair and knee-length denim boots.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari could well be mistaken for a damsel in distress in white. 

 

Masaba

Masaba Gupta wore kimono-inspired separates and she won fashion instantly. 

 

Kiara Advani

Masaba was soon joined by Kiara Advani, who looked like she was on her way to a fancy dress competition. 

 

Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan looked glamorous in beige, but what's the constipated look!

 

Shama

Shama Sikander's cleavage plunging, thigh-high slit gown was the object of envy on the red carpet. 

 

Nykaa

Kriti Kharbanda's ruffled gown was too cute to handle.

 

Sangeeta Bijlani

We end with Sangeeta Bijlani, who was probably the only one in a sari on the red carpet.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Malaika Arora Khan, Rai Bachchan, Neetu Chandra, Masaba Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use