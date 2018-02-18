Why models are jealous of 69-yr-old Maye Musk

February 18, 2018 11:11 IST

Maye has bagged fashion designers Sachin and Babi's latest campaign, much to the envy of the younger models.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sachin and Babi/Instagram

60 maybe the retirement age in India, but looks like Maye Musk's fashion career kick started post that.

The 69-year-old model, who walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week, will feature in a new look book by designers Sachin and Babi.

The brand that has been showcasing their collection on the runway every year, decided to forgo the traditional ramp show and went ahead to launch a look book with Maye.

Shot by British fashion photographer Lara Jade, the book features all the looks from their Fall Winter 2018 collection.

The designers, who chose to cast 69-year-old Maye in the look book rather than a new face, wrote this on Instagram:

' We were at the @cfda awards last year, and out of the corner of my eye, I see this beautiful lady.

'Indeed, with her towering frame and pristinely coiffed white hair, it's hard not to notice Musk.

'When she talks, every sentence is punctuated by a laugh that's so joyful and unapologetically genuine, it will make you want to hang around her orbit to soak up her innate positivity.

'Her personality is so upbeat. It's so apparent that she's happy and loving life. It's infectious. We love you. @mayemusk.'