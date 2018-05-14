rediff.com

PIX: Lingerie trends hot from the ramp

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 09:31 IST

Lingerie brand Triumph unveiled its latest collection in Mumbai, and the collection was all about no nonsense underwear. 

The fashion show saw models sashaying down the runway in sexy lingerie. 

And while the sizes and shapes varied, the trend clearly favoured minimalist styles and clean lines. Take a look!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Triumph

It's time to ditch the bows, frills and lace for something as comfortable as this. 

 

Triumph

Go simple! That's the trend for 2018.

 

Triumph

Want to add a sensual touch? Then red is the colour for you.

 

Triumph

Whoever said that high-waist briefs are out of style needs to think again.

 

Triumph

Those figure-flattering briefs are a must in every wardrobe.

 

Triumph

Models also walked down the runway in white T-shirts paired with colourful undies.

 

Triumph

When it comes to underwear, you just can't go wrong with red.

 

Triumph

There was something for the sporty kind.

 

Triumph

Beach lovers, do you need more inspiration?

 

Triumph

Nude shades are in!

 

Triumph

A little contrast wouldn't hurt.

 

Triumph

Thongs haven't had their moment as yet.

 

Triumph

And we conclude with yet another classy red statement number!
 
Triumph
Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
