PIX: Lingerie trends hot from the ramp

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 09:31 IST

Lingerie brand Triumph unveiled its latest collection in Mumbai, and the collection was all about no nonsense underwear.

The fashion show saw models sashaying down the runway in sexy lingerie.

And while the sizes and shapes varied, the trend clearly favoured minimalist styles and clean lines. Take a look!

It's time to ditch the bows, frills and lace for something as comfortable as this.

Go simple ! That's the trend for 2018.

Want to add a sensual touch? Then red is the colour for you .

Whoever said that high-waist briefs are out of style needs to think again .

Those figure-flattering briefs are a must in every wardrobe .

Models also walked down the runway in white T-shirts paired with colourful undies .

When it comes to underwear, you just can't go wrong with red .

There was something for the sporty kind .

Beach lovers, do you need more inspiration ?

Nude shades are in!

A little contrast wouldn't hurt.



Thongs haven't had their moment as yet.

And we conclude with yet another classy red statement number!