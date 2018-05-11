Don't miss! Mandira Bedi doing push ups on the ramp

May 11, 2018 11:10 IST

The fitness freak took everyone by surprise!

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Lingerie brand Triumph International (India) recently unveiled its 2018 collection for brand's sportswear line Triaction in Mumbai.

The 10th Annual Triumph Fashion show held at Hyatt Regency saw Mandira Bedi as the showstopper for its sports apparel line.

"Given my love for fitness I didn't think twice when I was asked to be the showstopper," Mandira said.

Check out these photographs:

Mandira Bedi, the woman who stands for all things fitness, according to Triumph makes a sporty entry.

The actor-model posed in a printed sports bra paired with black bottoms.

"For someone like me who is sporty and majorly into fitness, finding the ultimate support is sometimes tough, but I think I have found the one," she said.

The fitness freak flaunted her washboard abs!

And then the 45-yr-old turned the ramp into her personal gym.

Scroll down to see the rest of the collection.

A model flexes in a red sports bra with black tights with a bottle holder.

An all black collection for those who like their workout gear to be fuss-free.

For those who like to workout in style, there were trendy colourful tights like these.

Feeling comfortable and wearing the right fit is important when you workout.

Some pastel inspiration here!

Need more reasons to hit the gym?

The showstopper poses with Jennifer Kapasi, Triumph's commercial director, India and Sri Lanka and Chris Miles, head of sales, south east Asia at the end of the show.

"I had an amazing time walking the ramp for the unique show," Mandira said.