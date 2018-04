April 14, 2018 10:26 IST

The debut collection launch had a starry reception.

Designers Shweta Agarwal and Karan Ahuja launched their flagship store Aroka in Bandra, Mumbai.

The debut collection 'Rasleela' inspired by Vrindavan and the love saga of Radha and Krishna featured cocktail gowns, bridal trousseau and fusion Indian ensembles.

Check out the celebrities all attended the launch.

Shilpa Shetty looked ravishing in an offshoulder thigh slit gown. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tanishaa Mukerji showed off her fab frame in a crinkled green lehenga which she paired with a red low neck choli.

Actor-model Suchitra Pillai chose a figure hugging striped dress.

Columnist Nisha Jamvwal was there too.



Shilpa poses with designers Shweta and Karan.