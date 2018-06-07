This model got married in a bikini and an outrageous hat

June 07, 2018 14:40 IST

The bride made sure that she got all the attention at the wedding.

When Dutch model and actress Emma Leth, 27, decided to get married, she roped in her friends to ensure that her wedding look would go down in history.

Dressed in a see-through lace floor-length dress, with a long train, the bride left little to the imagination, revealing her lilac bikini underneath.

She completed the look with polka-dotted heels and minimal jewellery.

While most brides settle for tiaras, Emma chose to cover her head with the most outrageous hat.

As she walked down the aisle, beaming with delight, she made sure all eyes were on her.

Priced at $590 (approximately ₹), the hat is part of by French designer Simon Porte Jacque, 28.

Titled Le Grand Chapeau Bomba Hat, it has been crafted from woven straw and its brim is around 18 cm.

Emma, who married artist Tal Rosenzweig in Paris, had a fairy tale outdoor wedding -- one which will be remembered in fashion history.

'We got married yesterday and my new name is emma rosenzweig,' she wrote on Instagram, before thanking the designer for the hat. 'Thank you for the beautiful @jacquemus hat,' she wrote.

The couple have a one-year-old son Abel.