Move over Sonam, the real fashionistas are here!

The most stylish celebrity sightings this week!
Simply wow! Divya Khosla Kumar looked splendid in a green and maroon lehenga by Anju Modi.
We just can't take eyes off that maang tikka and chandbali earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram
Samantha Akkineni rocked a printed Anavila organza saree with a leather belt and paired it beautifully with a white contemporary blouse.
And those Roberi and Fraud shades are to die for.
Photograph: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram
Swara Bhaskar looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in this black and gold lehenga. That black choli with ruffled sleeves and kundan jewellery is point on. Photograph: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram
Trust Priyanka Chopra to work her magic on and off the red carpet.
After wowing everyone with her Met Gala themed dress, she wore these black printed pants with a knotted top to the after party.
Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
At Sonam's wedding, not many noticed how Ayushmann Khurana's wife Tahira Kashyap dazzled in a green and gold lehenga paired with a one shoulder fusion choli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram
Manushi Chillar made a fine statement in this backless Italian brocade dress from Mark Bumgarner's spring summer collection.
Those ruffled caped sleeves are every girl's glam goals. Photograph: Manushi Chillar/Instagram
We also saw Bhumi Pednekar looking stylish in a white tunic dress by Ritika Mirchandani.
It's lovely how she amped up the look with statement jewellery and gold heels. You go, girl!
Photograph: Team Style Cell/Instagram
