Move over Sonam, the real fashionistas are here!

May 11, 2018 10:02 IST

The most stylish celebrity sightings this week!

Simply wow! Divya Khosla Kumar looked splendid in a green and maroon lehenga by Anju Modi.

We just can't take eyes off that maang tikka and chandbali earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Samantha Akkineni rocked a printed Anavila organza saree with a leather belt and paired it beautifully with a white contemporary blouse.

And those Roberi and Fraud shades are to die for.

Photograph: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram

Swara Bhaskar looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in this black and gold lehenga. That black choli with ruffled sleeves and kundan jewellery is point on. Photograph: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

Trust Priyanka Chopra to work her magic on and off the red carpet.

After wowing everyone with her Met Gala themed dress, she wore these black printed pants with a knotted top to the after party.

Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

At Sonam's wedding, not many noticed how Ayushmann Khurana's wife Tahira Kashyap dazzled in a green and gold lehenga paired with a one shoulder fusion choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Manushi Chillar made a fine statement in this backless Italian brocade dress from Mark Bumgarner's spring summer collection.

Those ruffled caped sleeves are every girl's glam goals. Photograph: Manushi Chillar/Instagram