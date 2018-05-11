rediff.com

Move over Sonam, the real fashionistas are here!

May 11, 2018 10:02 IST

The most stylish celebrity sightings this week!

Simply wow! Divya Khosla Kumar looked splendid in a green and maroon lehenga by Anju Modi. 
We just can't take eyes off that maang tikka and chandbali earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Samantha Akkineni rocked a printed Anavila organza saree with a leather belt and paired it beautifully with a white contemporary blouse. 
And those Roberi and Fraud shades are to die for.
Photograph: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram

Swara Bhaskar looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in this black and gold lehenga. That black choli with ruffled sleeves and kundan jewellery is point on. Photograph: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

Trust Priyanka Chopra to work her magic on and off the red carpet.
After wowing everyone with her Met Gala themed dress, she wore these black printed pants with a knotted top to the after party. 
Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

At Sonam's wedding, not many noticed how Ayushmann Khurana's wife Tahira Kashyap dazzled in a green and gold lehenga paired with a one shoulder fusion choli. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Manushi Chillar made a fine statement in this backless Italian brocade dress from Mark Bumgarner's spring summer collection.
Those ruffled caped sleeves are every girl's glam goals. Photograph: Manushi Chillar/Instagram

We also saw Bhumi Pednekar looking stylish in a white tunic dress by Ritika Mirchandani.
It's lovely how she amped up the look with statement jewellery and gold heels. You go, girl! 

Photograph: Team Style Cell/Instagram
