Kajal, Amrya, Sophie sparkle under the hot summer sun

May 10, 2018 17:05 IST

You can easily copy some of these styles this season.

B-town's favourite stylist Esha Amiin recently launched the Holiday Edit collection for Aza Fashions along with a host of designers in the city.

From festive creations to resortwear, the event had plenty inspiration to copy from.

Check out the designers and what their gorgeous muses wore.

Amrya Dastur looked pretty in a backless dress from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Maria Goretti paired her bright saree with a printed blouse designed by Shaheen Abbas.

Her friend Mini Mathur picked an offshoulder gown by Vedika M -- perfect for a holiday.

Have an event to attend this summer? Kajal Aggarwal's tierred saree with a sleeveless embellished choli designed by Ritika Mirchandani should be your inspiration.

Looking for something effortless to wear at your BFF's wedding?

Nushrat Bharucha's satin gown with a mesh bustier designed by Sonakshi Raaj will work its charm.

Sophie Choudary shows you how to ace the chic look in this SVA ensemble put together by Sonam and Paras Modi.

Like adventure in your clothing? Copy Santoshi Shetty's look courtesy Deme by Gabriella.

Pooja Chopra pulls off a purple asymmetrical gown from Rajat Tangri's festive line.

Finally, we have Urvashi Rautela shows you how to rock traditional fusion in this lavendar dhoti pants paired with a strappy mirrorwork top.