Pix: The cutest attendees at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

May 19, 2018 08:05 IST

The youngest is aged two, the eldest is seven. 

It has been confirmed that bride-to-be Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour. 

Instead, there will be six bridesmaids and four pageboys. And none of them, we think, will be more than four feet tall.

Check out these adorable pictures of the tiny brigade:

Bridesmaids and pageboys at royal wedding

You will see princess Charlotte, aged three and Prince George, aged four -- Prince William and Kate's second and first born as bridesmaid and pageboy.

Photograph: Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

Bridesmaids and pageboys at royal wedding

Remember Grace van Cutsem, the grumpy child who was photographed with her ears shut when Prince William and Kate kissed at their wedding in 2011? Well, her cousin Florence, aged three (not in the pic) is one of Prince Harry's goddaughters who will be a bridesmaid at the wedding.
Joining her will be Harry's two-year-old and youngest godchild Zalie Warren (not pictured). 

Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Bridesmaids and pageboys at royal wedding

Meghan's closest friend Benita and Darren Litt's children, also Meghan's goddaughters -- Remi, aged six and Ryan, aged seven will be walking too. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Instagram

Bridesmaids and pageboys at royal wedding

Ms Markle's friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney's four-year-old daughter Ivy is one of the bridesmaids.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jessica Mulroney/Instagram

Bridesmaids and pageboys at royal wedding

Mulroney's twin sons Brian and John, aged seven, we think, also make for a fine choice of pageboys. 
Joining them will be Harry's godchild Jasper Dyer (not pictured).  Photograph: Kind courtesy Jessica Mulroney/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
