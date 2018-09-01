Tess Holliday's message to haters is...

September 01, 2018 09:09 IST

...to kiss her a**'

Yes, that's the plus-sized supermodel's message to people who shame her.

Tess Holliday is on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK's October 2018 issue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cosmopolitan UK/Instagram

American model Tess Holliday is back and this time she's on Cosmopolitan UK magazine's October cover.

Thanking the magazine for the opportunity, she wrote on her Instagram, 'If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life & hope this does that for some of y’all.'

In the interview that follows in the magazine, the plus-sized model and mum of two talks about body positivity, dealing with trolls and battling depression.

While most of the Internet is hailing the cover, British TV presenter Piers Morgan didn't mince his anger.

'As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo,' Piers wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

'Apparently we're supposed to view it as a 'huge step forward for body positivity.'

'What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models,' the Brit personality wrote.

And Tess Holliday shot back in her inimitable style.

'To everyone saying I'm a burden to the British health care system, I'm American so you don't have to worry about my fat a**,' the 33-yr-old tweeted.

'Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life.'

Tess became an Internet star when she created the #effyourbeautystandards campaign on Instagram.

Cover image: Kind courtesy Tess Holliday/Instagram