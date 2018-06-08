rediff.com

Love is in the air! Fawad and Mahira reunite

Last updated on: June 08, 2018 13:28 IST

Can you feel their seriously H-A-W-T chemistry?

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan

Photograph: Brides Today mag cover, June-July 2018

Mahira and Fawad Khan have reunited for a mag cover and fans can't control their excitement. Their onscreen chemistry was so undeniably irresistible, but it only gets better with this cover.  

The actors, who starred in the TV series Humsafar, graced the cover of Brides Today, dressed in bridal ensembles by Fawad's designer wife who runs the label Sadaf Khan Bridals.

For the cover, Mahira looked stunning in a golden ensemble, while Fawad sported an ivory kurta with gold embroidery.  

Mahira and Fawad

Photographs: Courtesy Brides Today/Instagram

For the second look, Mahira opted for a heavily embroidered lehenga-choli, while Fawad continued his love affair with embroidered kurtas.   

The highlight of the photo shoot was Mahira's messy hair-do. She rounded up her look with dark eye-liner and bold lips. 

 

Mahira and Fawad

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Fawad Khan, Mahira
 

