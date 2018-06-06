Oops! Kendall just wore a flamingo dress on the red carpet

June 06, 2018 11:42 IST

What the models wore to the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Take a look at some of the boldest looks from the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in an off-shoulder flamingo dress. Photographs: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian stuck to her love affair for white separates.



Gigi Hadid went wild on the red carpet with an arty jumpsuit.

Karlie Kloss' dress looked better from the back.

Award winner Naomi Campbell chose a fierce red look for the evening.



Kaia Gerber looked like a misfit in her trendy casuals.



All eyes were on Winnie Harlow thanks to her thigh-high slit dress.



Elsa Hosk kept her look formal in a black pantsuit with boots.



Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a black lace dress.



Sara Sampaio's nude see-through gown left little to the imagination.

