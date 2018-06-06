rediff.com

Oops! Kendall just wore a flamingo dress on the red carpet

June 06, 2018 11:42 IST

What the models wore to  the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. 

Take a look at some of the boldest looks from the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner stepped out in an off-shoulder flamingo dress. Photographs: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim

Kim Kardashian stuck to her love affair for white separates.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid went wild on the red carpet with an arty jumpsuit.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss' dress looked better from the back.

Naomi

Award winner Naomi Campbell chose a fierce red look for the evening.

Kaia

Kaia Gerber looked like a misfit in her trendy casuals.

Winnie

All eyes were on Winnie Harlow thanks to her thigh-high slit dress.

Elsa

Elsa Hosk kept her look formal in a black pantsuit with boots.

CDFA

Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a black lace dress.

Sara

Sara Sampaio's nude see-through gown left little to the imagination.

Karlie

Alessandra Ambrosio kept it sexy in a red jacket dress.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
