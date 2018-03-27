Kim Kardashian bares curves on cover

Last updated on: March 27, 2018 10:52 IST

Her latest mag cover will make your heart beat faster.

Photograph: Elle USA mag cover, April 2018

Kim Kardashian featured in her first Elle USA cover -- one look at it and you will be gasping for air.

Looking smokin' hot in a crystal mesh top from Balmain and Yeezy Season 2 swim bottoms, the television personality oozes hotness on the black-and-white cover.

Shot by international photographer Boo George, Kim has featured on two covers for the mag.

In the second cover, she is dressed in an embellished metallic cropped top and skin-tight leggings.

Baring her toned abs, Kim has stunned on this cover, which put the focus on her fabulous curves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elle USA/Instagram

In an interview with the magazine, Kim has opened up about Kanye West, motherhood and embracing controversy.

Discussing future plans of expanding her family, Kim revealed why four children would be her maximum.

Kim and Kayne, who got married in 2014, have three children.