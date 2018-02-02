Falguni & Shane Peacock at LFW: Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha turn showstoppers

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 17:32 IST

The most high-profile show of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018!

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who are now well-known on revered platforms like the New York Fashion Week, made their menswear debut at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 today. And they went big.

While actress Sonakshi Sinha opened the show, filmmaker Karan Johar -- sporting a new, striking all-gray look -- closed it.

In a statement, Falguni Shane Peacock -- the label which is a regular on international red carpets -- said their menswear line, named Louche, was a result of 'years of wishful thinking'.

Karan Johar, who is known for his edgy taste in jackets and shoes, was an apt showstopper for Louche.

Louche, which means rakish in an appealing way, has been created for 'millennials' -- a word that was even printed across Karan Johar's shoes.

But the designers also referenced the 1970s -- when, as Medium pointed out, 'there was a lot of cultural and social movement, similar to present times'.

Sonakshi Sinha made a stunning opening statement for the designer power couple.

The actress strode down the runway in a black embroidered jacket with fluid pants and a bralet, while beatboxers rocked on the ramp throughout the show and hip-hop dancers added some nifty moves on the catwalk.

The designers flank their muses.

Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar will soon appear together on-screen in Welcome to New York.

