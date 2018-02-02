Falguni & Shane Peacock at LFW: Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha turn showstoppers

The most high-profile show of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018!
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com; Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
FULL COVERAGE: Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018
Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who are now well-known on revered platforms like the New York Fashion Week, made their menswear debut at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 today. And they went big.
While actress Sonakshi Sinha opened the show, filmmaker Karan Johar -- sporting a new, striking all-gray look -- closed it.
In a statement, Falguni Shane Peacock -- the label which is a regular on international red carpets -- said their menswear line, named Louche, was a result of 'years of wishful thinking'.
Check out the first-ever Louche collection here.
Scroll down for a front-row view of the showstoppers.
Don't miss: How Karan Johar lost 17 kilos in 4 months
Remember when Karan Johar walked the ramp with Kangana Ranaut?
this
Comment
article