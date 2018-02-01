Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput make a grand runway debut!

The couple walked the ramp as bride and groom for Anita Dongre's wedding collection at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.
'Mira looks as beautiful today as she looked that day. And maybe we could have got married again today,' said Shahid.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Renowned designer Anita Dongre scored a fashion coup by roping in Bollywood darlings Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to showstop for her latest collection, which she unveiled last night at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 in Mumbai.
Dongre's Songs of Summer is essentially a wedding collection, and Shahid told the media on the sidelines of the show, 'Mira looks as beautiful today as she looked that day. And maybe we could have got married again today.'
Scroll down to see how Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned bride and groom for Anita Dongre's wedding collection.
Shahid said, 'We missed out on a lot of things. We had to make lots of sacrifices. We had to learn to keep a lot of emotions in our hearts for one-and-a-half years in check. We had to be politically correct. The film had to go through a lot. But, today we feel vindicated.'
Mira called Padmaavat one of Shahid's career-best performances: 'To play a character that does not have the support of many words is when your acting talent must really shine through. Shahid did just that with so much ease.'
The collection
Anita Dongre believes the only way forward in the world of fashion is through sustainability, and Songs of Summer is one such example.
'Some garments in the clothing line have been made from R Elan fabric, where they have taken polyester and recycled it,' Dongre told the Press Trust of India. 'There are four that we've done using that polyester as a sustainable fabric. We have tried to incorporate sustainability in the collection as it is the future.'
Take a peek into the collection.
Mira told the media, 'Anita is synonymous with beautiful designs, that are modern and at the same time, extremely traditional. What you wear is light and it makes you feel beautiful. It's so easy to walk for the first time and I knew I wasn't going to fall in these clothes.'
