Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput make a grand runway debut!

Last updated on: February 01, 2018 10:10 IST

The couple walked the ramp as bride and groom for Anita Dongre's wedding collection at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

'Mira looks as beautiful today as she looked that day. And maybe we could have got married again today,' said Shahid.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Renowned designer Anita Dongre scored a fashion coup by roping in Bollywood darlings Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to showstop for her latest collection, which she unveiled last night at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 in Mumbai.

Dongre's Songs of Summer is essentially a wedding collection, and Shahid told the media on the sidelines of the show, 'Mira looks as beautiful today as she looked that day. And maybe we could have got married again today.'

Scroll down to see how Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned bride and groom for Anita Dongre's wedding collection.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made their runway debut with the closing show of Day 1 of LFW Summer/Resort 2018.

They made their entry hand in hand and didn't let go of each other till the end.

Mira, who turned showstopper for the first time, confessed that she was nervous, especially about tripping on her lehenga, but that Shahid made her feel comfortable.

Shahid said he thought Mira, who convinced him to do the show, was a natural on the ramp.

And yes, the subject of Padmaavat did come up.

Shahid said, 'We missed out on a lot of things. We had to make lots of sacrifices. We had to learn to keep a lot of emotions in our hearts for one-and-a-half years in check. We had to be politically correct. The film had to go through a lot. But, today we feel vindicated.'

Mira called Padmaavat one of Shahid's career-best performances: 'To play a character that does not have the support of many words is when your acting talent must really shine through. Shahid did just that with so much ease.'

Anita Dongre believes the only way forward in the world of fashion is through sustainability, and Songs of Summer is one such example.

'Some garments in the clothing line have been made from R Elan fabric, where they have taken polyester and recycled it,' Dongre told the Press Trust of India. 'There are four that we've done using that polyester as a sustainable fabric. We have tried to incorporate sustainability in the collection as it is the future.'

Take a peek into the collection.

Anita Dongre said she drew inspiration from a 'garden of flowers' for the showcase.

She said, 'Summer, to me, means beautiful bougainvillea flowers. It always looks beautiful in Rajasthan's summers. For me, it's the garden.'

Dongre's Songs of Summer has new silhouettes, Banarasi weaves, colours like soft blue, pink, yellow, green and white, for the much-needed 'easy, breeziness' in the hot season.

Although primarily a wedding collection, the clothes focus on wearability and can be worn at any event this season.

Dongre said, 'I've kept in mind summer wedding in a hot summer place. These are the kinds if clothes that you could wear. Everything is in cotton and sheer. Very light and comfortable for every occasion in summer.'

Dongre told CNN News 18, 'It is imperative for us to adopt more sustainable practices as an industry. Slowly, more people are choosing these benefits in addition to demanding change in how the fashion industry approaches production and its effects on the environment... Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour.'

Shahid and Mira said they loved Dongre's design aesthetics.

Mira told the media, 'Anita is synonymous with beautiful designs, that are modern and at the same time, extremely traditional. What you wear is light and it makes you feel beautiful. It's so easy to walk for the first time and I knew I wasn't going to fall in these clothes.'

