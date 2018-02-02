rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Bhaichung Bhutia came to Lakme Fashion Week

When Bhaichung Bhutia came to Lakme Fashion Week

February 02, 2018 10:50 IST

The former Indian football captain charmed everyone on and off the ramp.

One of the highlights of Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week this year was the platform promoting designers and sustainable fashion from the northeast. And supporting the cause was one of the region's biggest icons, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

The retired striker was there as showstopper for Sikkimese designer Karma Sonam's label Kuzu, which he pulled off in style.

But here's what happened when he went off stage.

Full Coverage: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

 

Bhaichung Bhutia Lakme Fashion Week

Model Sonalika Sahay (centre) had a fangirl moment.
Don't miss: What models really do backstage -- in pictures
Photograph: @sonalikasahay/Instagram.

 

Bhaichung Bhutia Lakme Fashion Week

You can never take the sport out of the sportsman...
Photograph: @LakmeFashionWk/Facebook.

 

Bhaichung Bhutia Lakme Fashion Week

Bhaichung, the cool showstopper.
Photograph: @bhaichung15/Twitter. 
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau in Mumbai
Tags: Lakme Fashion Week, Karma Sonam, Kuzu, Bhaichung Bhutia
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use