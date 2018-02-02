When Bhaichung Bhutia came to Lakme Fashion Week

February 02, 2018 10:50 IST

The former Indian football captain charmed everyone on and off the ramp.

One of the highlights of Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week this year was the platform promoting designers and sustainable fashion from the northeast. And supporting the cause was one of the region's biggest icons, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

The retired striker was there as showstopper for Sikkimese designer Karma Sonam's label Kuzu, which he pulled off in style.

But here's what happened when he went off stage.

Model Sonalika Sahay (centre) had a fangirl moment.

Photograph: @sonalikasahay/Instagram.

You can never take the sport out of the sportsman...

Photograph: @LakmeFashionWk/Facebook.