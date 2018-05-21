Priyanka at the royal wedding: Which look do you like better? VOTE!

Last updated on: May 21, 2018 11:55 IST

The actor wore two stunning looks.

Priyanka Chopra wore custom Vivienne Westwood lavender suit for the church wedding. Photographs: Courtesy Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra, who wore the chicest lavender suit by Vivienne Westwood, at the royal wedding.

Before she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the actor took time to visit the boutique of iconic British designer Philip Treacy to get fitted for a hat to be donned for the wedding.

She completed the look with a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

While she aced the look, no one expected her to make the most epic outfit change for the reception later in the evening.

Priyanka stunned all when she stepped out in the most gorgeous and sparkling gold Dior gown.

For the reception, she changed into a stunning Dior gown.

Dressed in the romantic chiffon gown with asymmetrical shoulders and sequinned work, the actor definitely sported one of the most show-stopping looks at the reception.

'A very special thank you to @dior for making me sparkle,' Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

'Also thank you to my incredible team for your brilliance and dedicated hustle...no one just 'wakes up like this', and I feel so happy to work with you and be the canvas for your creativity,' she added.

With statement jewellery and matching shoes, Priyanka made sure she commanded attention in the Dior gown.

We ask you, dear readers which of her two looks did you like better?

Take the poll below and let us know!

