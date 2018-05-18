rediff.com

PIX: Hottest fashion moments from the amFAR Gala

May 18, 2018 16:45 IST

Meet the beauties who turned heads in their glamorous looks at the amFAR Gala. 

>> The White Brigade

Lais

Lais Ribeiro flaunted her stunning figure in a cutout white gown. Photographs: Stephane Mahe/Reuters 

 

Malaika

Mallika Sherawat showed off her svelte figure in a Tony Ward gown.
 

Cannes

Erica Pelosini's lace gown left little to the imagination. 

>> Black Beauties

 Cannes

Julia Restoin Roitfeld kept it flirty in a black sheer dress.

 

Izabel

Izabel Goulart matched her emerald and diamond necklace with her black and green gown.

 

>> Bold and Beautiful 

Cannes

Petra Nemcova commanded attention in a red gown.

 

Cannes

Elsa Hosk continued her love affair with classic silhouettes.

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in pink.


Cannes

Nadine Leopold sizzled in a green ruffled gown.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio gave a nod to the thigh-high slit.

>> Nude is here!

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton embraced a sheer look.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Lais Ribeiro, Petra Nemcova, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk
 

