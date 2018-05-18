PIX: Hottest fashion moments from the amFAR Gala

Meet the beauties who turned heads in their glamorous looks at the amFAR Gala.
>> The White Brigade
Lais Ribeiro flaunted her stunning figure in a cutout white gown. Photographs: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Mallika Sherawat showed off her svelte figure in a Tony Ward gown.
Erica Pelosini's lace gown left little to the imagination.
>> Black Beauties
Julia Restoin Roitfeld kept it flirty in a black sheer dress.
Izabel Goulart matched her emerald and diamond necklace with her black and green gown.
>> Bold and Beautiful
Petra Nemcova commanded attention in a red gown.
Elsa Hosk continued her love affair with classic silhouettes.
Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in pink.
Nadine Leopold sizzled in a green ruffled gown.
Sara Sampaio gave a nod to the thigh-high slit.
>> Nude is here!
Paris Hilton embraced a sheer look.
