PIX: Hottest fashion moments from the amFAR Gala

May 18, 2018 16:45 IST

Meet the beauties who turned heads in their glamorous looks at the amFAR Gala.

>> The White Brigade

Lais Ribeiro flaunted her stunning figure in a cutout white gown. Photographs: Stephane Mahe/Reuters



Mallika Sherawat showed off her svelte figure in a Tony Ward gown.

Erica Pelosini's lace gown left little to the imagination.

>> Black Beauties

Julia Restoin Roitfeld kept it flirty in a black sheer dress.

Izabel Goulart matched her emerald and diamond necklace with her black and green gown.

>> Bold and Beautiful

Petra Nemcova commanded attention in a red gown.

Elsa Hosk continued her love affair with classic silhouettes.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in pink.





Nadine Leopold sizzled in a green ruffled gown.

Sara Sampaio gave a nod to the thigh-high slit.

>> Nude is here!

Paris Hilton embraced a sheer look.