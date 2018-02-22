In Pics: The scariest fashion show ever

February 22, 2018 15:43 IST

Severed heads and creepy reptiles were the highlight of this show.

The Gucci Fall Winter 2018 collection at the London Fashion Week will go down in history as one of the creepiest fashion shows.

Models walked the ramp holding severed heads and reptiles that could scare the daylights off you.

The set was that of an operating room. The seating and the interiors closely resembled the materials used in a typical waiting room.

Take a look!

This image of a model walking down the runway clutching a severed head spends a chill down your spine, doesn't it!

A model walks down the runway in a dress coated with sequins and feathers.





Rich embroideries and creepy creatures! Tell us what catches your attention first? The chameleon or the pale blue embroidered jumpsuit?

The collection also saw several Asian architecture inspired accessories.

The set that resembled a operation theatre. Tthe Gucci Fall Winter 2018's operating room reflected the work of a designer. Can the designer's act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them be compared to that of a doctor's?