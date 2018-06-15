Eid2018: How to dress like the stars

Last updated on: June 15, 2018 10:36 IST

Presenting the ultimate style guide.

Scroll down to take a look!

Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit Nene on how to command attention in a gorgeous two-shaded anarklai. Keeping her make up minimal, the actor accessorised the look with lovely chandelier earrings. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Why stick to an all-white look when you can actually play around with bright colours. Jacqueline Fernandez leads the way in a mustard gown with cape sleeves! Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Anarkalis will never go out of fashion. However, you can ditch the heavily embroidered anarkali but something more subtle like the one Alia Bhatt is wearing. Photograph: Courtesy ami Patel/Instagram

Who is scared to wear black? Shilpa Shetty wows in black separates. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Brownie points to Katrina Kaif for looking so stunning at politician Baba Siddique's annual iftar party. She's all the inspiration you need. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar