#Eid2018: How to dress like the stars

#Eid2018: How to dress like the stars

Last updated on: June 15, 2018 10:36 IST

Presenting the ultimate style guide. 

Scroll down to take a look!

Madhuri

Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit Nene on how to command attention in a gorgeous two-shaded anarklai. Keeping her make up minimal, the actor accessorised the look with lovely chandelier earrings. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Jacqueline

Why stick to an all-white look when you can actually play around with bright colours. Jacqueline Fernandez leads the way in a mustard gown with cape sleeves! Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alia Bhatt

Anarkalis will never go out of fashion. However, you can ditch the heavily embroidered anarkali but something more subtle like the one Alia Bhatt is wearing. Photograph: Courtesy ami Patel/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Who is scared to wear black? Shilpa Shetty wows in black separates. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Brownie points to Katrina Kaif for looking so stunning at politician Baba Siddique's annual iftar party. She's all the inspiration you need. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Huma

Huma Qureshi steered away from bold colours and heavy embroidery. Her pastel separates look perfect if you want something traditional yet fun. We love how she wore her hair in curls. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
