Eid2018: How to dress like the stars

Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit Nene on how to command attention in a gorgeous two-shaded anarklai. Keeping her make up minimal, the actor accessorised the look with lovely chandelier earrings. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
Why stick to an all-white look when you can actually play around with bright colours. Jacqueline Fernandez leads the way in a mustard gown with cape sleeves! Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Anarkalis will never go out of fashion. However, you can ditch the heavily embroidered anarkali but something more subtle like the one Alia Bhatt is wearing. Photograph: Courtesy ami Patel/Instagram
Who is scared to wear black? Shilpa Shetty wows in black separates. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
Brownie points to Katrina Kaif for looking so stunning at politician Baba Siddique's annual iftar party. She's all the inspiration you need. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Huma Qureshi steered away from bold colours and heavy embroidery. Her pastel separates look perfect if you want something traditional yet fun. We love how she wore her hair in curls. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
