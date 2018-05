May 31, 2018 14:25 IST

Chutney kebab at Taheri Delights in Bandra, Mumbai . Photographs: Alifya Amreliwala

Mutton mince cutlets fried to perfection.



Smoked chicken kheema samosas served with green chutney .

This chicken tandoori makes our mouth water.

A portion of pahadi tikka.

Fusion Fire Chicken Shawarma with cheese.

Sinful chicken cheese kebabs.

Chicken tikka roll with a twist.

A portion of creamy, rich butter chicken.

